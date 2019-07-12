20 Flights Affected By Decision To Avoid Parts Of Iran Airspace: Centre

Nine flights each of Air India and Air India Express have been affected

Total 20 flights of Indian airline companies have been affected by the decision to avoid parts of Iranian airspace amid the ongoing tension between the west Asian country and the US, the government informed Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on June 22 that Indian airlines have decided to avoid the "affected part of the Iranian airspace" and reroute their flight "suitably".

In response to a question, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha that nine flights each of Air India and Air India Express have been affected. Air India Express is a subsidiary of national carrier Air India.

He added that two flights of private low-cost carrier IndiGo have also been affected by the decision.

"The said rerouting has resulted in increase in the operating cost of Air India Express by Rs 22 lakh (approximately) every day and that of IndiGo by Rs 2 lakhs (approximately) per day," Puri said.

"This rerouting of Air India flights has resulted in an increase in the operating cost by Rs 13 lakh (approximately) per day as the flying time has increased by approximately 15 minutes," he said.

On June 20, American aviation regulator the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) prohibiting US-registered aircraft from operating "in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions".

The parts of Iranian airspace that have been affected are Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz.

