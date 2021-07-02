Breaking News
Central Teams Rushed To 6 States Reporting Increased COVID-19 Cases
The central government has sent six high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to six states reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases.
The teams will assist these six states - Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur - in COVID-19 control and containment measures, it said.
These teams will gather a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by these states and help them strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any, the government said.
