Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Package Rates To Be Revised

The Union Health Ministry has decided to revise the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) package rates for all beneficiaries and has also simplified the referral process under it for the benefit of the employees, according to an official statement.

OPD rates have been increased to Rs 350 from Rs 150 earlier while IPD consultation fee saw a RS 50 rise to Rs 350. ICU services have been fixed at Rs 5,400, including accommodation for all ward entitlements.

Hospital room rent also saw a revision. The rent of a general room has been fixed at Rs 1500 from Rs 1,000 earlier, a semi-private ward has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000 earlier while the rate of a private room has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500.

The move will lead to the government incurring an additional expense ranging from Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore.

According to the statement, the ministry has proposed to initially revise the CGHS package rates of consultation fees, ICU charges and room rent following an examination of demands from stakeholders and taking into consideration the increase in costs of various components of healthcare.

The referral process under CGHS has also been simplified.

Earlier the CGHS beneficiary had to visit the CGHS Wellness Centre in person to be referred to a hospital. Now, a CGHS beneficiary can send a representative with the documents to the wellness centre to get referred to a hospital.

A medical officer can refer the beneficiary to a hospital after checking the documents. A CGHS beneficiary can also get a referral through a video call.

CGHS is the nodal healthcare provider to around 42 lakh Central government employees, pensioners and certain other categories of beneficiaries and their dependents enrolled under the scheme.

