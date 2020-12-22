Central Bureau Of Investigation Raids Five Premises In Kolkata In Illegal Coal Mining Case

The premises included the residence of a businessman, who is "considered close to Anup Majhi" - an accused against whom a lookout notice has been issued by the probe agency, CBI said.

CBI has asked Eastern Coalfields to furnish details of action taken against illegal mining, coal theft

Kolkata:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in Kolkata, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal coal mining, a spokesperson of the agency said on Tuesday.

The five premises included the residence of a businessman, who is "considered close to Anup Majhi alias Lala" - an accused against whom a lookout notice has been issued by the probe agency, he said.

The CBI has also asked Eastern Coalfields to furnish details of the action taken against illegal mining and theft of coal.

The lookout notice has been issued to Anup Majhi to ascertain his whereabouts, as his interrogation was vital for the probe, the spokesperson had said earlier.

The central investigating agency had on November 28 conducted raids at 45 places, including 25 in West Bengal, in connection with its probe into illegal coal mining.

