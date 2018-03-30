Central Bureau Of Investigation Files Cases Against 2 Agro Firms For 89-Crore Loan Fraud

Fraud case worth Rs 61.01-crore has been registered against Sri Nangli Rice Mills Private Limited. Another company, Sri Nangli Agro Tech Private Limited, has been booked for an alleged Rs 28.30-crore loan fraud, they said.
Vijay Kumar, Satish Kumar, Anil Kumar and Manoj Kumar are the directors of the two companies.
Two chartered accountancy firms have also been booked in connection with the cheating cases.
Comments
"Searches were conducted today at various locations including Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Pathankot which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," Mr Gaur said.