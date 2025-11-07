Probe Agency ED Arrests Kolkata-Based Consultant In Reliance Power Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Kolkata-based consultant in connection with a money laundering probe against businessman Anil Ambani's group company Reliance Power over issuance of an alleged fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore.

According to the probe agency, Amar Nath Dutta was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Thursday. Dutta, ED said, played an active role in arranging forged bank guarantees along with former Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal and a private person Partha Sarathi Biswal, MD of an Odisha-based company named Biswal Tradelink, both of whom were earlier arrested.

The case pertains to a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, a listed company, which was found to be "fake". The company was formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited.

SECI, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, suffered a loss of over ₹100 crore due to the fraudulent submission of bank guarantees by the Reliance Power subsidiary.

ED's investigation has revealed that forged State Bank of India endorsements were created using a spoofed email domain - [sbi.17313@s-bi.co.in](mailto:sbi.17313@s-bi.co.in) - to deceive SECI into accepting the fabricated bank guarantees as genuine.

The probe agency also identified multiple spoofed domains similar to those of major commercial banks such as lndiabank.in, lndusindbank.in, pnblndia.in, psdbank.co.in, siliguripnb.co.in, lobbank.co.in, and unionbankofIndia.co.in - all designed with minor textual variations to mislead recipients.

Dutta was produced before the Additional Sessions Judge at Patiala House Courts on Thursday and remanded in ED custody for four days, till November 10, 2025.

ED continues to probe the case to identify the beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime, trace the end-use of funds, locate assets acquired from illicit gains, and uncover the larger conspiracy and roles of additional persons and entities involved.