Cellphone Internet Stopped In Tuticorin, Officers Transferred: 10 Facts

Tuticorin: Cellphone internet was suspended in violence-hit Tuticorin and the adjoining districts of Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli today as the administration stepped up its efforts to restore calm in the port city. Shops in Tuticorin, which had shut since Tuesday's anti-Sterlite protests and subsequent firing, remained shut. Another person, injured in the violence, died in hospital, taking the number of deaths since Tuesday to 12. Chief Minister E Palaniswami or any member of his cabinet minister is yet to visit Tuticorin, generating anger in the city. So far, the police have arrested 67 people for indulging in violence.