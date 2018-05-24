Cellphone Internet Stopped In Tuticorin, Officers Transferred: 10 Facts

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 24, 2018 10:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cellphone Internet Stopped In Tuticorin, Officers Transferred: 10 Facts
Tuticorin:  Cellphone internet was suspended in violence-hit Tuticorin and the adjoining districts of Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli today as the administration stepped up its efforts to restore calm in the port city. Shops in Tuticorin, which had shut since Tuesday's anti-Sterlite protests and subsequent firing, remained shut. Another person, injured in the violence, died in hospital, taking the number of deaths since Tuesday to 12. Chief Minister E Palaniswami or any member of his cabinet minister is yet to visit Tuticorin, generating anger in the city. So far, the police have arrested 67 people for indulging in violence.
  1. Chief Minister Palaniswami has been facing massive backlash over the police firing at the protesters on Tuesday. The government is also facing accusations of neglect, after some ministers were photographed attending a social function in Chennai. Among political leaders, only actor-politician Kamal Haasan, MDMK chief Vaiko and opposition DMK chief MK Stalin have visited the area.
  2. Internet services -- suspended from 9 pm yesterday -- will be off for the next five days in Tutikorin, the port city 600 km from Chennai. In face of demands of tough action, the state government has also transferred the police chief and the District Collector of Tuticorin late last evening.
  3. Prohibitory orders are still in place in pockets of Tuticorin city. The last rites of those who died in the violence are yet to take place, with the Madras High Court ordering that the bodies be preserved till further orders.
  4. After the cellphone internet shutdown, Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Internet connection cut in Thooththukkudi? Alarming! What next? excommunicate Tamilnadu? TN would see an uprising,much bigger than any, in its history. No Government is strong enough to take on the might of my people."
  5. Violence broke out in Tuticorin again yesterday. Despite prohibitory orders banning large gatherings, the locals hit the streets to protest against Tuesday's police action. A police vehicle was set on fire and a senior officer sustained minor injuries as the crowd started throwing stones at police teams stationed on the roads. One person died in the violence.
  6. The opposition DMK has called Tuesday's police crackdown a massacre equivalent to Jallianwala Bagh, in which the British forces led by General Reginald Dyer had opened fire on a peaceful gathering nearly 100 years ago. The criticism became louder after a video surfaced that showed the police taking strategic position atop a bus and shooting at the crowd below.
  7. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Citizens have a fundamental right to protest. The police neither have the right nor a duty to kill. In Tuticorin the State did that : killed 9/10 peaceful protesters We watch in silence when citizens silenced forever by the State Desh badal chuka hai".
  8. Mr Palaniswami has said the police were forced to act to save public life and property and it was "unavoidable circumstances'. Ten people died during clashes as the police tried to stop the protesters from marching to the district collectorate on Tuesday. The police said the crowd had gone on a rampage.
  9. Protests against the copper smelting plant of Sterlite had been on for three months and Tuesday's march was meant to mark its 100 days. The protesters demand a permanent closure of the plant, accusing it of polluting the area for years which has resulted in extensive health problems for locals.
  10. The Sterlite plant has been in trouble repeatedly for alleged violation of environmental norms. It has been shut since March 27 after the state Pollution body refused to grant it licence to reopen. Another shutdown was ordered earlier but the National Green Tribunal ultimately allowed it to reopen. The Supreme Court also slapped a Rs. 100-crore fine on it for pollution over the years.


Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

TuticorinSterlite protests

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................