Celebratory Firing During Madhya Pradesh Marriage Kills 12-Year-Old Boy: Cops

A 12-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Laharchi village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when a man, who was part of the marriage procession, opened fire from his gun, and the round hit the boy who was standing close by, said Kalipeeth police station in charge Jitendra Chouhan.

"The boy was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the district hospital here. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the unidentified shooter," he added.

