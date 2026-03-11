'No LPG Shortage': Mohan Yadav As Weddings Deferred, Businesses Hit

The impact of the escalating Iran-Israel conflict has begun to ripple through Madhya Pradesh, disrupting the supply of commercial LPG cylinders and triggering concern across the state's hospitality sector.

For the past two days, hotels and restaurants have been facing an acute shortage of commercial gas cylinders, raising fears of a wider supply crisis.

Industry representatives claim the situation is far more serious than it appears.

BS Sharma, national president of the LPG Distribution Association of India, said the supply chain of commercial cylinders has been severely affected. "The supply of commercial cylinders has been completely stopped. Production and distribution have been halted, and dispatch across the country has been affected since March 9," he said.

According to Sharma, the disruption has forced businesses dependent on LPG to scramble for alternatives. "Many weddings are being postponed because caterers are refusing to take orders due to uncertainty in gas supply," he said.

The shortage has particularly hit restaurants, hotels, caterers and food businesses, which rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders to run their kitchens. The situation has also led to tighter controls on domestic LPG cylinder distribution.

Sharma said several restrictions have now been introduced to prevent hoarding and panic buying. "Earlier, people could book cylinders within 15 days and manual bookings were possible. Now bookings can only be made through registered mobile numbers," he said.

He added that only one cylinder per month will be allowed, and there will be a minimum gap of 25 days between bookings. "Because of the uncertainty, panic bookings have started and people are rushing to secure cylinders," Sharma said.

The tension in the supply chain has also triggered panic buying of petrol and diesel in some parts of the state. Long queues have been reported at several petrol pumps as people rush to fill their tanks, fearing possible shortages.

A central government report indicates that Madhya Pradesh is among the top fuel-consuming states in the country, with daily consumption of around 12,000 metric tonnes of diesel and 535,000 metric tonnes of petrol.

In response to the emerging situation and concerns over the Middle East conflict, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has ordered the formation of a Cabinet-level committee to monitor the impact of the crisis on the state.

The committee includes Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, and MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap.

The panel will continuously assess the situation and recommend measures to ensure the supply of petroleum products, LPG cylinders, fertilisers and other essential commodities across the state.

Amid growing anxiety among citizens and businesses, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has urged people not to panic.

"There are no difficulties in the supply system in Madhya Pradesh. The government has adequate supply resources available. No one needs to worry about food, gas or oil supplies," the chief minister said.

He also directed officials to ensure better management and monitoring of essential supplies so that normal life and economic activity are not disrupted.

For now, the government maintains that the situation is under control. But with commercial LPG supply already disrupted, stricter booking rules for domestic cylinders, and panic buying reported in several areas, authorities are keeping a close watch as the global conflict begins to cast its shadow on everyday life in Madhya Pradesh.