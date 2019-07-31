Cafe Coffee Day Founder To Be Cremated At Father's Estate In Karnataka

Last rites of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha to take place at his father's estate in Karnataka

The cremation of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner VG Siddhartha will take place at his father's estate in Karnataka's Chikmagalur, his close aide Sringeri legislator T D Rajegowda said.

"The family members have all decided that cremation will take place at his father's estate in Belur taluk," said Mr Rajegowda.

A massive search operation involving multiple agencies was on since Monday evening, when Mr Siddhartha went missing. Mr Siddhartha's body had washed ashore the Netravati river near Ullal in Mangaluru and was found by fishermen at around 6:30 this morning.

The 58-year-old businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

"Two fishermen found Siddhartha's body early this morning about 500 metres away from the road bridge from where he is alleged to have jumped into the river on Monday night," Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil told reporters.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.