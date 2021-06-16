CBSE To Submit Class 12 Assessment Report In Supreme Court Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to submit before the Supreme Court tomorrow its report on the Class 12 assessment system. The court had earlier granted it, along with the Centre and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), two weeks to finalise the criteria for declaring the Class 12 results.

Following much uncertainty and deliberation, the government had on June 1 declared that the CBSE Class 12 Board exams stood cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court welcomed the decision, but enquired about the principle to be applied to devise evaluation criteria to prepare results. The Centre sought two weeks respond. CISCE, however, wanted four weeks, but the bench said that would delay the process for students looking to study abroad.

CBSE has now issued a new circular on the change of mode of the school-based assessment and practical test. The board has asked its affiliated schools to complete pending internal or practical exams online.

Meanwhile, the CISCE is expected to declare its Class 12 exam results by July 20, sources have said.

Its assessment will be based on the students' internal marks for Classes 11 and 12, they said. The board will also consider the best performances from 2015 to 2020.