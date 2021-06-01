Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, PM Says Safety Of Students Most Important

Image credit: Press Information Bureau (PIB) CBSE class 12 board exams cancelled

Class 12 board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been cancelled, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said. The decision has been taken in view of the "uncertain conditions" due to Covid-19 and based on feedback obtained from different stakeholders, it said.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has also cancelled Class 12 exams. The students will be given an opportunity to appear in the examinations at a later date. The evaluation criteria for Class 12 students will be released soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met higher and school education secretaries and other key education officials today to discuss the board exams.

Stressing that the health and safety of students is of utmost importance to the government, the Prime Minister said that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students.

The PMO said the CBSE will announce results for Class 12 students “as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.”

While the board exams are cancelled and results will be prepared based on the alternative method of assessment, students who want to take the exams will be given an opportunity when the situation improves, the PMO said.

“Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi said the decision to cancel Class 12 CBSE board exams has been taken in the interest of students.

The Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board exams was causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end, the Prime Minister said.

The Meeting was attended by Union Ministers of Home, Defence, Finance, Commerce, Information and Broadcasting, Petroleum and Women and Child Development; and Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary and Secretaries of School Education and Higher Education Departments.