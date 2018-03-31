CBSE Leaks: Two Coaching Centre Directors Arrested, Four Students Detained

Since yesterday, 12 people, including Class 10 and 11 students, have been questioned in the CBSE leak case from Jharkhand's Chatra district, they said.
The examination board came under criticism after its Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers were leaked earlier this week.
On Friday, the police had detained six Class 10 students in the case.
The police said that among those apprehended today, four are students of different schools in the district and two directors of a private coaching centre.
The directors have been put under arrest, says police.