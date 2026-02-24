CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Check Section-Wise Detailed Analysis Here

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Analysis 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy examination was held successfully today, February 24, 2026. According to teachers' analysis, a few one-mark questions were slightly confusing, though overall the paper was considered balanced.

"The paper was widely perceived as moderate, well-balanced, and student-friendly. It successfully tested conceptual clarity without introducing any major surprises. The paper adhered closely to the CBSE curriculum, ensuring that a well-prepared student found it highly manageable. Below is a detailed breakdown of the paper," said Dhruba Mijar, PGT-Commerce at Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam.

Mijar added that although the MCQ section was largely straightforward, two questions may have been slightly confusing for certain students.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Section-Wise Detailed Analysis

Section A: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) - 1 Mark Each

The MCQ section was largely straightforward and designed to test fundamental knowledge. Most questions were direct, requiring quick recall of basic terms, concepts, and accounting treatment knowledge.

The Challenge: Approximately two questions were slightly more analytical and could have caused momentary confusion. For students with a firm grip on concepts, particularly those who understood the 'why' behind accounting rules, these questions were not a significant hurdle. This section rewarded clarity over last-minute cramming.

Section B: Short Answer Questions - 3 & 4 Marks

This section contained the most varied questions in terms of difficulty, divided by topic.

Accounting for Partnership Firms (3 Marks): These questions were described as common and highly doable. They focused on routine adjustments. Students who had practiced the fundamental journal entries and formats found this part to be a scoring opportunity.

Accounting for Companies (4 Marks): This sub-section presented questions of a "good standard." Unlike the partnership questions, these required a slightly deeper application of concepts. While not overly complex, these questions demanded careful reading and step-by-step working to avoid silly mistakes.

Section C: Long Answer Questions - 6 Marks

This was the most reassuring part of the paper for students. The six-mark questions were devoid of any tricky components or unexpected twists. They were textbook-style problems that tested the core process of accounting.

Students who had thoroughly practised sample papers found these questions familiar and easy to attempt within the time limit.

Section D: Financial Statements Analysis - 3 & 6 Marks

This section was a clear gift to students. The questions on Analysis of Financial Statements, particularly on Accounting Ratios, were simple and direct. There were no complex, combined ratio calculations.

Overall, the paper was a fair and accurate test of the syllabus. The key to success was consistent practice and conceptual clarity.

(Section-Wise Detailed Analysis By Dhruba Mijar, PGT-Commerce at Modern English School)