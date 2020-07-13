'Prayed Every Day...': CBSE Class 12 Topper Divyanshi Jain On Her Success

CBSE Class 12 topper Divyanshi Jain wants to purse research in history, according to ANI

A young girl from Lucknow has scored 600/600 in this year's CBSE Class 12 exams, despite already daunting challenges posed by the vast syllabus and an academic year shortened and strained by the coronavirus outbreak.

Divyanshi Jain, a student of the city's Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, aced her English, Sanskrit, History, Economics, Geography and Insurance exams.

"I prayed every day but also studied hard. I made notes for each subject and made sure that these notes were brief, so I could understand the lessons quicker and better," she said.

Ms Jain told news agency ANI, "In future, I would like to do research in history and learn more about our country's past."

The young girl, whose father owns a shop and whose mother is a home-maker, said that while she did not keep track of how many hours per day were spent in studying, she did ensure constant revision of all material.

"Whatever I studied I revised to see how much I understood of the lessons," she said, adding that careful analysis of what she had learned served her better than cramming.

"I also focused on revision and mock tests that helped me to score better," she added, noting that she relied more on learning from NCERT (national council of educational research and training) books than subject guides.

The CBSE (central board of secondary education) released Class 12 results Monday morning. According to the institution, more than 38,000 students each scored over 95 per cent and nearly 1.6 lakh had scored 90 per cent or more.

The 2020 exams saw an overall pass rate of 88.78 per cent, up 5.38 per cent from last year.

The CBSE will conduct f for papers cancelled by the coronavirus crisis as and when possible, the government has said.

Students appearing for these exams will have their overall results revised, in accordance with their performance in the exam. Marks awarded in improvement exams will be treated as final.

With input from ANI