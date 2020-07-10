CBSE result 2020 is available on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE has released class 12 results on its official website. Students can check their result from the board's official result portal, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The board has followed its revised assessment scheme to prepare CBSE results this year. The board had to revise its assessment scheme after examinations for a few papers were cancelled. CBSE Class 12th Result Link

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has wished students good luck.

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

CBSE's revised assessment scheme took account of marks scored by a student in other subjects and award average marks in the cancelled papers.

CBSE class 12th results will be available on the board's official website. Students would need their school code and examination roll number to check their result.

CBSE will conduct optional improvement exams for the cancelled papers when the situation is conducive. Students who sit for the improvement exam, there result will be revised and the marks awarded in a subject in the improvement exam will be treated as final.

CBSE 12th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: cbseresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on result link.

Step three: Enter school code and roll number.

Step four: Submit details and check your result.

In 2019, CBSE had declared class 12 results on May 2 and class 10 results on May 6. In class 12, total 83.40 per cent students passed, and in class 10 91.10% students passed.