CBSE Class 12 results declared

CBSE 12th results will be announced today," confirmed the Board's spokesperson at 12 noon, today. Direct Link to check CBSE 12th result Here

Students who took the exam in February-March can check their results now. The result portal is not responding this time. Students can check the result using their roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID. This is the first time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result without informing students beforehand. The announcement came few minutes before the result declaration.

While CBSE is yet to give any updates on the toppers and the pass percentage, it should be noted that the Board had taken strict measures this time to curb malpractices and avoid exam paper leak.

Last year the 83.01% candidates had cleared the exam. Meghna Srivatsava from Uttar Pradesh was the topper by securing 99.8 per cent. Anoushka Chandra had secured the second position.

The post-result counseling had begun the same day the result was declared. CBSE conducts exam and result counseling, every year, in which teachers and experts address the queries of students and parents.

