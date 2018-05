CBSE Class 10 results are available on the official website, cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 results for 2017-18 declared - Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 29, 2018

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10th results on the official websites of the board . The CBSE Class 10 results were expected to be released by 4 pm. Students and their parents can check the class 10 result on the CBSE's official website (www.cbse.nic.in), NIC hosted result portal (www.cbseresults.nic.in), Google search page, Bing search page, SMS Organizer app and UMANG app. The results have been declared for more than 16 lakh students registered with the board.CBSE had declared Class 12 results on May 26 Follow these steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results from the official website:Step One - Go to the official results website, cbseresults.nic.inStep Two - Click on the CBSE 10 results link Step Three - On next page, enter your exam details; Roll Number and Date of birthStep Four - Submit the details and check your results