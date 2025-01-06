CBI's New Portal 'BHARATPOL' To Give Probe Agencies Access To Records Of Wanted Accused

Probe agencies in India will now be able to access records of all wanted accused with a click of a button as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has developed a new portal - 'BHARATPOL' - on the lines of the INTERPOL.

The BHARATPOL Portal would be accessible through CBI's official website. It will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in Delhi.

Tomorrow is going to be a landmark day, as the BHARATPOL portal, developed by the CBI, will be launched. It will give a new edge to our investigation agencies by enhancing their global reach to fulfil the Modi govt's vision to build a secure Bharat for all.



"This will be first of a kind platform and would allow police forces of the states and Union Territories as well as central agencies to seamlessly send their requests and coordinate information sharing in realtime for international assistance in criminal matters," a senior official told NDTV.

"Through the Bharatpol portal, the country's law enforcement agencies will be able to access real-time information," he added.

It will streamline all requests for international assistance through INTERPOL, including the issuance of Red Notices and other colour-coded INTERPOL notices, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"The BHARATPOL portal will become a transformative tool for field-level police officers, enhancing their efficiency in dealing with crimes and security challenges and by facilitating easier and faster access to international assistance. It will strengthen India's efforts in combating transnational crimes," an official said.

The growing footprint of transnational crimes including cyber, financial, online radicalization, organized crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking etc. necessitates rapid and real-time international assistance in criminal investigations.

BHARATPOL will also help Indian Law Enforcement Agencies seek international assistance. Until now, the CBI and the National Central Bureau have facilitated requests submitted by various probe agencies with the INTERPOL.

At the central, state, and Union Territory levels, this coordination is executed through INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs), who are linked to Unit Officers (UOs) at the level of Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and Branch Heads, within their respective organizations.

At present, the communication among the CBI, ILOs, and UOs primarily relies on letters, emails and faxes.

CBI says that via this portal issues relating to pendency, which states complaints would be streamlined.