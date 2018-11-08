CBI's Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana Meet Corruption Watchdog Chief

Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana reached the Central Vigilance Commission around 1 pm and stayed for about an hour.

All India | | Updated: November 08, 2018 16:12 IST
Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana met KV Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar

New Delhi: 

CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana Thursday met Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary and may have given their views on an ongoing probe into corruption charges against them, officials said.

They met Mr Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, the officials said, without citing any other details.

On October 26, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Mr Verma levelled by Mr Asthana.

Both of them have been sent on leave by the central government.

