CBI Summons KCR's Minister, MP In Case Linked To Arrest Of Fake Officer

On November 28, CBI arrested a man from Chinnawaltair for posing as CBI officer. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today served notices to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra after they were found allegedly associated with a fake CBI officer arrested from Tamil Nadu Bhawan in New Delhi.

A senior CBI official confirmed that a CBI team arrived at TRS Minister Gangula Kamalakar's residence in Karimnagar and served notices to the minister. Another CBI team has served notice to TRS MP Vaddi Raju Ravichandra.

"They have been called to join the investigation at CBI Delhi headquarters on Thursday morning. They will be questioned in a case of fake CBI officer arrested a few days back in Delhi who claimed himself a senior IPS officer and accepting undue pecuniary advantage from various persons in lieu of their work done," he said.

On November 28, CBI arrested Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao of Chinnawaltair in Vishakhapatnam for impersonating a Joint Director in CBI.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that they had registered a case against a private person, a resident of Chinnawaltair, Vishakhapatnam on the allegations of impersonating a Senior IPS Officer of CBI.

The accused was staying at Tamil Nadu House allegedly impersonating himself as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)/IPS.

"He has been impersonating himself as an IPS Officer and Joint Director of CBI in lieu of undue advantage from unknown private persons for lobbying with unknown public servants for getting a favourable response in various matters which include the cases registered by different central investigative agencies," the CBI had said.

The FIR into the matter reads that Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao visited New Delhi on November 22 and arranged a stay at Madhyanchal Bhawan and Tamil Nadu Bhawan at New Delhi.

He met various private persons and public servants by impersonating a senior officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation for availing an undue advantage from them. On November 24, Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao met Srinivas Rao Penupothula at Tamil Nadu Bhavan, New Delhi while impersonating a senior officer of CBI.

"Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao impersonating himself as a senior of CBI officer informed Vinay Handa that he is looking after the officers' cadre of CBI and agreed to assist Vinay Handa in obtaining employment for his younger son. Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao, impersonating himself as a senior IPS Officer, was also lobbying with Margana Venkateshwara Rao and Ravi in the matter of obtaining a No Entry Permit (permission for vehicles to ply during 'No Entry' restriction timings in Delhi/New Delhi) from Delhi Police for 2,000 vehicles of the company 'Porter'," the statement said.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 21 lakh (approximately); gold and stone jewellery (allegedly obtained as an undue pecuniary advantage) and other incriminating documents.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before the Competent Court in Delhi on Sunday. He was remanded to two days' Police Custody.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)