CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Law-Based NGO, Names Senior Lawyer

Officials said the FIR names Anand Grover, a trustee and director of the organisation, as an accused. Mr Grover is the husband of noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising.

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2019 15:51 IST
New Delhi: 

CBI has registered a criminal case against a Delhi-based NGO, Lawyers Collective, for alleged violations of the FCRA rules, officials said.

Unknown officer-bearers and functionaries of the NGO and unknown private persons and public servants have also been made accused in the FIR filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code that deal with forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Sections of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 have also been included in the First Information Report or FIR by the central agency after receiving a compliant against the Collective from the Union Home Ministry.

The organisation, which had its inception in 1981, states on its website that it "is a group of lawyers with a mission to empower and change the status of marginalised groups through the effective use of law, and an engagement in human rights advocacy, legal aid and litigation."
 

