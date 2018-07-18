CBI Registered 314 Corruption Cases In 2018, Says Government

673 cases were filed by CBI in 2016 (File)

As many as 314 corruption cases have been registered by the CBI between January and June this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said a total of 632 such cases were registered by the agency in 2017.

About 673 and 617 corruption cases were registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016 and 2015 respectively, said Mr Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

He said 346 such cases were registered by the CBI in the period between June 1, 2014 and December 31, 2014.