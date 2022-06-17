CBI Raids Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Brother, Congress Says "Vendetta"

Agrasen Gehlot's home and office were searched by the CBI

The home of Agrasen Gehlot, the brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was searched by the Central Bureau of Investigation today in a fresh case of alleged corruption. The probe agency team has also gone to Agrasen Gehlot's business office, sources have said.

Agrasen Gehlot is already under the scan of the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, for alleged wrongdoing in a fertilizer export case. The ED alleges that in 2007 and 2009, large quantities of fertilizer were illegally exported.

In the fertiliser case, the ED has launched a probe against Saraf Impex and others under the Prevention of Mony Laundering Act, or PMLA. Anupam Krishi, the firm owned by Agrasen Gehlot, allegedly exported potash through Saraf Impex. The exported fertiliser was meant for farmers in Rajasthan, the ED had said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the CBI searches "vendetta politics".

"This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi government's brazen response. We will not be silenced," Mr Ramesh tweeted, referring to the Congress's protest against questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED.