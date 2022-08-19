CBI Raids Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Live Updates

Over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were searched this morning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
"CBI is here at my residence. I will cooperate with the probe agency, they will not find anything against me," Manish Sisodia tweeted as news of the raids emerged.
The raids are being conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.
Here are the LIVE Updates:
"Earlier, the Health Minister of Delhi was targeted and now Manish Sisodia is being targeted. This is vindictive politics": Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441), AAP spokesperson, on raids at #ManishSisodia's residence pic.twitter.com/o13xQljjcZ- NDTV (@ndtv) August 19, 2022
मनीष सिसोदिया आज़ाद भारत के सबसे बेहतरीन शिक्षा मंत्री हैं। आज US के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT ने फ़्रंट पेज पर उनकी फ़ोटो छापी। और आज ही मोदी जी ने उनके घर CBI भेज दी। ऐसे भारत कैसे आगे बढ़ेगा?- Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 19, 2022
जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022
CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ