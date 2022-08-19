CBI Raids Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Live Updates

The raids are being conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

Over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were searched this morning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"CBI is here at my residence. I will cooperate with the probe agency, they will not find anything against me," Manish Sisodia tweeted as news of the raids emerged.

The raids are being conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. 

Searches also underway at the premises of then Delhi Excise Commissioner A Gopikrishna in Daman and Diu. The total number of locations being searched is 21 across seven states.
"Welcome CBI, Will Cooperate Fully": Arvind Kejriwal On CBI Raiding Manish Sisodia
"Truth Will Come Out In Court": Manish Sisodia After CBI Raids His Residence
Manish Sisodia said that the allegations against him and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain are false. "These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health," he said. "That is why the Health Minister and Education Minister of Delhi have been arrested so that the good work of education health can be stopped ... The truth will come out in court."
