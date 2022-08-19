CBI Raids Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Live Updates

The raids are being conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

Over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were searched this morning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"CBI is here at my residence. I will cooperate with the probe agency, they will not find anything against me," Manish Sisodia tweeted as news of the raids emerged.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

Aug 19, 2022 09:54 (IST) "Earlier, the Health Minister of Delhi was targeted and now Manish Sisodia is being targeted. This is vindictive politics": Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441), AAP spokesperson, on raids at #ManishSisodia's residence pic.twitter.com/o13xQljjcZ - NDTV (@ndtv) August 19, 2022

Aug 19, 2022 09:33 (IST) Searches also underway at the premises of then Delhi Excise Commissioner A Gopikrishna in Daman and Diu. The total number of locations being searched is 21 across seven states.

Aug 19, 2022 09:28 (IST) मनीष सिसोदिया आज़ाद भारत के सबसे बेहतरीन शिक्षा मंत्री हैं। आज US के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT ने फ़्रंट पेज पर उनकी फ़ोटो छापी। और आज ही मोदी जी ने उनके घर CBI भेज दी। ऐसे भारत कैसे आगे बढ़ेगा? - Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 19, 2022

Aug 19, 2022 09:24 (IST) CBI Raids Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were searched this morning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Aug 19, 2022 09:23 (IST) "Welcome CBI, Will Cooperate Fully": Arvind Kejriwal On CBI Raiding Manish Sisodia

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी



CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022