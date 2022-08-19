Arvind Kejriwal's "Missed Call" Campaign Amid CBI Raid On Manish Sisodia

The CBI has registered a First Information Report or FIR in the case.

On a day the CBI raided his deputy Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal announced a "Missed Call" campaign urging people to join his "national mission".

"To join our national mission to make India Number 1, please give missed call on 9510001000, let's take India on the top," the Delhi Chief Minister said in a video address.

भारत को दुनिया का नम्बर वन देश बनाने के लिए साथ आयें। इस मिशन से जुड़ने के लिए 9510001000 पर मिस कॉल करें। हमें देश के 130 करोड़ लोगों को जोड़ना है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

Mr Kejriwal spoke hours after the CBI raided Manish Sisodia, his number two in Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"There is no need to panic over the CBI raid, let them do their work. They have orders from above to harass us," he said, accusing the Centre of targeting his party leaders because of their good work that had been praised globally.

Holding up a New York Times frontpage article praising Mr Sisodia's education model for Delhi, Mr Kejriwal said: "There will be obstacles, but our work won't stop."

In a way, he said, Mr Sisodia has been declared as the best education minister in the world. "The biggest newspaper wrote about Delhi's education revolution and carried Sisodia's photograph also," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that the last time India's name featured in NYT was over mass deaths due to Covid.

There were raids against other ministers, Kailash Gahlot and Satyendar Jain, but nothing came of them, Mr Kejriwal said.

"Many obstacles will be created in our path in our mission. This is not the first raid on Sisodia; there were raids in the past too. There have been raids also on many of our ministers and me too, but nothing came out of them and nothing will come out this time as well," he said.