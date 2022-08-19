Welcome, CBI, Says AAP's Raghav Chadha, Just Like Tejashwi Yadav

The CBI carried out searches in 20 locations across seven states.

After the CBI launched raids against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia this morning, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha praised his party colleague - calling him " the hero of education revolution", and alleged that the search was conducted at the behest of the BJP.

Exuding confidence that nothing will be found against them in the raids, Raghav Chadha said his party leaders will cooperate with the probe agency.

"The CBI raided the residence of Manish Sisodia at the behest of the BJP on the day when Delhi education model was appreciated and his photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper - The New York Times," Mr Chadha tweeted.

"Several raids were conducted over the last eight years, but nothing was found against us. They will not find anything this time as well," he said.

आज के New York Times में केजरीवाल सरकार की शिक्षा क्रांति की खूब वाहवाही हुई है. उसी सुबह उस शिक्षा क्रांति के नायक मनीष सिसोदिया के घर भाजपा की CBI ने रेड कर दी.

इन्होंने 8 साल में खूब रेड करवाई, लेकिन कुछ मिला नहीं. आगे भी करवाते रहिए- हम जांच में पूरा सहयोग करेंगे. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 19, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that the CBI raid at Manish Sisodia's house was the result of his party's good performance which is being appreciated globally.

The probe agency has filed an FIR and is investigating allegations of corruption in the new Delhi Excise Policy launched by the AAP government in November, under which liquor shop licenses were handed over to private players.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Excise Policy after the Delhi Chief Secretary filed a report in July alleging violation of rules and "deliberate and gross procedural lapses".

Last week, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav too had said that the central investigating agencies, which the opposition alleges are used against them by the BJP-led central government for political vendetta, were welcome to launch raids against him.

"Let them (investigating agencies) open an office at my house. I'm issuing an invitation via your channel - 'ED, CBI, Income Tax, please come and stay as long as you want to. Why go away and come after two months to raid us? Just stay, it's easier," he had told NDTV.

"The central agencies are "working like BJP party's cell"," added Mr Yadav.