CBI Raids Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were searched this morning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The raids are being conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

"CBI is here at my residence. I will cooperate with the probe agency, they will not find anything against me," Manish Sisodia tweeted as news of the raids emerged.

Mr Sisodia said that it's unfortunate that those who do good work in the country are harassed like this.

"They can't stop my work in the field of education. The truth will come out," he tweeted.