CBI Questions Sushant Singh Rajput's Flat-Mate For Sixth Consecutive Day

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14

Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani was today questioned by the CBI for the sixth consecutive day in the actor's death case, a police official said.

Siddharth Pithani's is being questioned for the last six hours at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai's Kalina, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are staying, he said.

Mr Pithani, the actor's cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Sushant Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found dead in his room on June 14.

Meanwhile, a team of Bandra Police visited the DRDO guest house and left after an hour, the official said.

Simultaneously, another team of the central agency visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy had been performed.

CBI officials had on Friday recorded the statements of Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh.

On Saturday, they took Mr Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Deepesh Sawant to the actor's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before the actor's death.

The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and questioned at the DRDO guest house.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death in the case.