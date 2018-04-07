CBI Questions Rajiv Kochhar For Third Day In Videocon Loan Case

Mr Kochhar, the founder of Singapore-based Avista Advisory, appeared at the agency's office in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex today morning, where he was asked about the role of his company in the restructuring of the loan, they said.
He was asked about the help he extended to Videocon in relation to the loan from ICICI Bank, which was a part of a Rs 400-billion credit given by a consortium of 20 banks to the group headed by Venugopal Dhoot.
He was detained at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, as he was trying to board a flight for a South East Asian country, on the request of the CBI, probe agency officials said.
The deal recently made news after reports questioned the loan and linked it to a possible quid pro quo that Mr Dhoot allegedly had with NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Deepak Kochhar, Chanda Kochhar's husband and Rajiv Kochhar's brother.
A preliminary enquiry is the first step by the CBI to gather information about the allegations. If the agency is convinced there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.