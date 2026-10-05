CBI Probe Into Punjab Corruption Allegations Sparks Political Storm

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has handed over to the CBI the investigation into allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghumman and others.

The controversy stems from an ED investigation into alleged irregularities in land-use permissions and government dealings.

During the probe, the central probe agency questioned private individual Nitin Gohal and alleged that he acted as an intermediary between people seeking government favours and Ghumman.

The agency, which investigates financial crimes, alleged that the network involved influence over transfers and postings, access to confidential government documents, arms licences and government approvals.

This has triggered a fresh political confrontation, with opposition leaders accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to deliver on its anti-corruption promise.

Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh attacked the Mann government over the development, arguing that the CBI investigation has raised serious questions about the functioning of the state administration.

"I welcome the Hon'ble High Court's decision in the corruption case linked to the Chief Minister's Office. The investigation must now be fair, impartial, transparent and time-bound-with no delay, political pressure or attempt to dilute it. Everyone responsible for causing loss to Punjab's exchequer must be held accountable, regardless of how powerful or influential they may be," Pargat Singh said.

BJP's Ravneet Bittu said there must be "complete accountability" and every rupee must be accounted for.

"Aam Aadmi Party came to power promising to fight corruption and strengthen the Lokpal. If corruption has now reached from the MLA level to the Chief Minister's Office, there must be complete accountability. Punjab's exchequer belongs to its people. Every rupee must be accounted for," said BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also joined the attack on the Mann government, raising questions over the allegations of corruption and demanding accountability from the state government.

"Despite repeated letters from the Enforcement Directorate regarding alleged corruption in the Chief Minister's Office and residence, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has handed over the entire investigation to the CBI and directed it to submit a report within two months," Majithia said.

The Opposition offensive is particularly significant because corruption was one of the central issues on which AAP built its political campaign in Punjab. The Mann government had projected itself as an alternative to the traditional political establishment and repeatedly promised strict action against corruption.

With Congress, BJP and SAD leaders separately targeting the government, the issue is likely to become another major flashpoint in the run-up to the 2027 elections.

AAP General Secretary Baltej Pannu, reacting to the High Court-ordered CBI probe, said: "The Central government does not want the people of Punjab to receive the facilities being provided by the Punjab government. Whether it is free electricity, canal water, cashless healthcare, or financial assistance being transferred into women's accounts, the Centre has withheld Punjab's funds. Despite this, the Punjab government is providing various facilities to the people from its own funds. The Central government believes that as long as these facilities continue to reach the people, it will not be able to gain political benefit in Punjab. That is why the Punjab government's team is being targeted."

