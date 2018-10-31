CBI Officer Wants To Expose Rakesh Asthana's 'Selective' Facts In Court

CBI has charged Rakesh Asthana (in pic) in an alleged bribery case based on Satish Sana's complaint

CBI Additional Superintendent of Police SS Gurm alleged in the Delhi High Court today that Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has filed a petition seeking to repeal an FIR against him in a bribery case, was misleading the court by placing "selective" facts before it.

Mr Gurm, who was transferred along with other CBI officials in the feud between CBI Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, has sought to be made a party in the petition filed by Mr Asthana.

The officer, who was transferred from Delhi to Jabalpur, has sought an opportunity to be heard in the case.

In an application before the high court, the senior officer claimed that he has "reasonable" apprehension that CBI is seeking to protect and support Rakesh Asthana and may not effectively contest the petition.

He has also sought the dismissal of Mr Asthana's petition.

The separate petitions of Rakesh Asthana, Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad seeking to repeal the FIR against them are scheduled to be heard by Justice Najmi Waziri on Thursday.

