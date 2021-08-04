CBI Moves Court, Seeks Anil Deshmukh-Related Documents From Maharashtra

The CBI has written to the State Intelligence Department in the matter (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed an application before the Bombay High Court, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to provide documents needed for the agency's probe against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The federal agency has written to the State Intelligence Department (SID) seeking details of a communication sent by senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla on the issue of corruption in police transfers and postings, but the SID refused to provide them the documents claiming it was part of an ongoing investigation, the CBI said.

The high court had on July 22 held that the CBI can inquire into the allegations of corruption in transfers and postings of police personnel and dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking that some parts of the Central agency's FIR against Anil Deshmukh be quashed.

The Maharashtra government stated that since it was approaching the Supreme Court against the High Court order, it will not share the documents with the CBI, the agency told the court.

"This was in clear violation of the order of the High Court which categorically had refused a stay on its order and no such order had yet been obtained from the Supreme Court," the CBI said.

"In view of the constant hindrance of the state government to the investigation, the CBI has sought for directions to the Maharashtra government to provide documents," the petition said.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar will hear the application on Thursday.

The CBI had on April 21 this year registered an FIR against Anil Deshmukh on the charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The FIR was lodged after the agency conducted a preliminary enquiry against the Nationalist Congress Party leader following an order from the High Court on April 5.

