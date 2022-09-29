In Major Operation, CBI Arrest 175 Persons; Large Quantities Of Drugs Seized

Operation Garuda aims to combat the smuggling of illicit drugs.(File)

This global operation was initiated in close coordination with International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for combating the smuggling of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, with a special focus on Indian Ocean Region. Drug trafficking networks with international linkages require law enforcement cooperation across international jurisdictions.

Operation Garuda, the CBI-led operation, seeks to target drug networks with international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones and support elements.CBI and NCB have been closely coordinating with all states/Union Territories (UTs) Police agencies for information exchange, analysis and development of operational information.

"During Operation GARUDA, searches, seizures and arrests were carried out across multiple States/UT in India. Apart from CBI and NCB, 08 States/UT Police including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Manipur have also participated in this Operation," read a statement by CBI.

During this Special Operation from several State Police forces including Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra and NCB, around 6600 Suspects/Persons checked; 127 new cases were registered and around 175 persons including 06 proclaimed offenders were arrested.

'Illicit Drugs and Psychotropic Substances including 5.125 Kg(approx) Heroin; 33.936 Kg(approx) Ganja; 3.29 Kg(approx) Charas; 1365 gm(approx) Mephedrone; 33.80gm(approx) Smack; around 87 Tablets, 122 Injections and 87 syringes of Buprenorphine; 946 Tablets((approx) Alpazolam; 105.997 Kg(approx) Tramadol; 10 gm((approx) Hash oil; 0.9 gm(approx) Ecstacy pills; 1.150 Kg(approx) Opium; 30 Kg(approx) Poppy Husk; 1.437 Kg(approx) Intoxicant powder and 11039(approx) Pills/Capsules, were recovered," the statement added.

