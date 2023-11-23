CBI Helps Bring Back Man Accused Of Murder In Kerala From Saudi Arabia

A Red Corner notice had been issued by Interpol in 2021.

A man wanted by the Kerala Police for murder and other offences for several years was brought back to India from Saudi Arabia on Thursday with the help of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sudheesh Ramachandran was wanted by the Kerala Police in a case filed in Thiruvananthapuram. The charges against him included murder.

Ramachandran had been on the run and a Red Notice had been issued against him by the Interpol General Secretariat in May 2021 based on the request by the Kerala Police. The notice was circulated to all Interpol member countries for locating and arresting the accused.

The Global Operation Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation coordinated over Interpol channels and Ramachandran was located in Saudi Arabia. A CBI statement said, "With the assistance of Interpol National Central Bureau - Riyadh, he was returned on 23.11.2023 from Saudi Arabia to India by a team from Kerala Police."



