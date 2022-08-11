CBI Gets 10-Day Custody Of Trinamool Leader In Cattle Smuggling Scam

CBI arrested Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal for "Non-Cooperation In Probe"

A special CBI court in West Bengal's Asansol town on Thursday remanded Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in 10-day custody of the central agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The TMC Birbhum district president was arrested by CBI from his Bolpur residence earlier in the day.

The special CBI court judge remanded Anubrata Mondal in CBI custody till August 20 on a prayer by the investigating agency.

The TMC leader's lawyer said no bail prayer was moved by him.

On the allegation that Anubrata Mondal was not cooperating with the agency's investigation, the lawyer said that an accused has the right to remain silent and that whatever he has to say will come up during the trial.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)