CBI Conducts Voice Sample Test Of Ex-Kolkata Mayor In Narada Case

Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee recently joined the BJP. (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation today conducted voice sample tests of former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar in its investigation into the Narada sting operation, sources said.

Sovan Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, and Aparupa Poddar are among the ten Bengal leaders and ministers who have been summoned by CBI for the test.

Aparupa Poddar, Trinamool Congress MP from Arambag, had moved the Calcutta High Court in asking, asking for the cancellation of the FIR against her in the case. She claimed that she was not an elected representative when the video implicating her in the case was shot and that the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act were not applicable on her. The case is still pending before the high court.

The CBI is carrying out the voice sample tests to verify the authenticity of a video which had surfaced ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls in 2016. The video provided by editor of Narada News Samuel Mathew, showed people resembling senior Trinamool leaders accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

Over the past two weeks, several Trinamool Congress leaders, including Subrata Mukherjee, Sougata Roy and Madan Mitra have been called in for voice sample tests.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.