CBI Arrests Jagan Reddy's Uncle in Former MP's Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation today arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy was the brother of the late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of incumbent AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula, the constituency now represented by his nephew, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

According to the CBI charge sheet, Vivekananda Reddy was allegedly seeking a parliamentary poll ticket for himself or Y S Sharmila (sister of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy) or Y S Vijayamma (Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother) instead of the incumbent Avinash Reddy from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.