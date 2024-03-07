CBI Arrests Rail Official For Duping Over 23 People With Jobs Promise

The CBI has taken the accused into custody (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, has arrested the chief depot material superintendent of the Central Railways posted in Mumbai for allegedly duping over 23 people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the railways, officials said today.

The agency has taken Rajesh Ramesh Nayak into custody, they said.

Mr Nayak allegedly took over Rs 10 lakh from two brothers on the pretext of giving them jobs in the railways, they said.

The victims' father approached the CBI with a complaint against Mr Nayak, the officials said.

During searches, the CBI seized various documents that showed that more than 23 people had allegedly fallen victim to the tricks of the official, they said.

