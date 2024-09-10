CBI Arrests Deputy Commissioner Of Customs, His 2 Colleagues For Bribery

The CBI has arrested a Deputy Commissioner of the Customs, two of his colleagues along with others for alleged bribery to issue customs clearance for import consignments here, officials said Tuesday.

The agency arrested Deputy Commissioner of Inland Container Depot (ICD), Tuglakabad, Om prakash Bisht, Superintendent Amit Kumar, Peon Bijender Kumar besides Customs House Agent Ashok Yadav and his employee Ravi Kant Mishra, they said.

The CBI had booked seven persons in the FIR registered on allegations that Customs officials were accepting illegal gratification from Ashok Yadav in order to impose reduced penalty on a Mumbai-based firm Radha Marketing.

It was alleged that arrested accused were in regular touch for according customs clearance for consignments and were collecting illegal gratification from various private parties, they said.

The bribe money was allegedly taken by peon Bijender Kumar in his bank account and thereafter delivered to Bisht, they said.

"It was alleged that on August 9, 2024, accused CHA (Ashok Yadav) contacted the said DC (Bisht) and asked him to impose minimum penalties on bills of the said Mumbai based firm (Radha Marketing). The DC assured him that he would impose penalties of Rs. 70,000 and for this he demanded bribe from CHA," a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI laid a trap arrested Bisht, Bijender, and Ashok Yadav during bribe exchange of Rs 72,000 for imposing a reduced penalty on Radha Marketing, they said.

Superintendent Amit Kumar who had allegedly received bribe of Rs. 50,000 earlier was also arrested by the CBI, they said.

"Searches were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Faridabad, Gurugram, Raigarh and Kinnaur (HP) at nine locations belonging to the accused persons leading to recovery of incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs. 19.25 lakh (approx)," the CBI spokesperson said.

