CBI Arrests Aviation Body Official In Rs 2.5 Lakh Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) along with a private individual in connection with a Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at DGCA's Airworthiness Directorate, and Bharat Mathur, a senior executive with Reliance Industries Limited.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on April 18, 2026, following allegations that the DGCA official demanded an undue advantage from private parties in exchange for granting approvals and permissions for pending applications.

Sources revealed that the bribe was allegedly sought to facilitate the issuance of a license for a drone manufacturing unit.

Acting on the complaint, the agency conducted a trap operation and arrested both accused while allegedly transacting the bribe amount of Rs 2.5 lakh. The entire sum has been recovered and seized.

Subsequently, the CBI carried out searches at four locations in Delhi linked to the accused. During the raids, officials recovered cash amounting to Rs 37 lakh, along with gold and silver coins and multiple digital devices, which have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

The agency stated that further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged corruption and any wider nexus.