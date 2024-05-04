CBI Arrests 4 Kerala Cops In Case Linked To 30-Year-Old Man's Custodial Death

The case relates to the death of 30-year-old Tamir Jifri on August 1, last year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested four Kerala Police officials in connection with a custodial death case in Tanur.

Jifri was in police custody along with four others on the charges of possessing MDMA.

District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) at Malappuram had taken the accused into custody.

During custody at Tanur station, Jifri collapsed and passed away.

While the case was being probed by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police, the family of Jifri sought a CBI probe, and the nod for it was given.

The CBI team took into custody senior civil police officer Ginesh, CPO Alvin Augustine, Abhimanyu and Vipin, who were all part of the DANSAF squad of the Malappuram police.

The family members of Jifri had alleged he was brutally attacked while in custody.

Jifri's family members have expressed happiness over the arrests.

