CBI Arrests 3 Corporate Affairs Ministry Officers In Bribery Case

CBI booked them for allegedly indulging in corrupt and illegal activities. (Representational)

The CBI has arrested four people, including two joint director-ranked officers posted in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and an associate of Alok Industries, in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 3 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

Those arrested were Joint Directors Manjit Singh and Puneet Duggal, Senior Technical Assistant Ruhi Arora, all officials of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Reshabh Raizada, an associate of Alok Industries, which was acquired by Reliance Industries Ltd in 2019, the officials said.

"Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai in the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 59.80 lakh (approximately), several incriminating documents and digital evidences," the CBI said in a statement.

Singh and Arora are posted in the office of the Director General of Corporate Affairs, while Duggal is posted as official liquidator in Chennai.

The agency initiated the operation after getting information that Raizada, an associate of Alok Industries, is in regular contact with Duggal and pursuing for favourable settlement of a matter of his company pending with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in lieu of undue advantage.

Raizada allegedly persuaded Duggal to conclude the matter favourably and dispatch it for further clearance to the Director General's office.

"Information further revealed that Puneet Duggal assured him that he will conclude the matter at the earliest. Information further revealed that Reshabh Raizada delivered the bribe amount to Puneet Duggal, Joint Director, at Ahmedabad earlier," the CBI FIR alleged.

The matter then came under consideration of the office of Director General, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, where the file was marked to Singh for examination, it alleged.

Arora also started tracking the file and started giving updates to Raizada through Duggal, it alleged.

On the instructions of Duggal, Arora persuaded Singh to help Raizada in the matter and assured the delivery of bribe for such a favour, the CBI said.

Duggal told Arora on Thursday that the promised bribe of Rs 4 lakh has been delivered at his Dwarka residence by Raizada. Arora communicated it to Singh.

Arora told Singh that she would collect the amount and deliver it to him on Friday, the agency alleged. The agency had booked them on Friday for allegedly indulging in corrupt and illegal activities and, in pursuance of a conspiracy, taking bribe from the private person for showing favour in the files of Alok Industries pertaining to the investigation being made by the ministry for adopting illegal and unethical business activities. In the following trap-and-search operation, the CBI arrested all the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)