CBDT Chairman PC Mody Gets 1-Year Extension

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P.C. Mody has been given a 1-year extension that will follow his superannuation on August 31.

The move is aimed at ensuring continuity at the top post so that policy measures initiated are not affected.

An official order on Thursday said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Mody as the CBDT chief for a period of one year from September 1, 2019.

A 1981-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Mr Mody had taken charge of the top job in February succeeding Sushil Chandra, who had bveen given three extensions before being appointed Election Commissioner ahead of the last general elections.

PC Mody would continue in his role at a time when the government is taking a flurry of measures to make the tax administration assessee-friendly by simplifying rules and cutting down on litigation. The report of the Task Force on Direct Tax Code has also been submitted and is currently being vetted by the government.

