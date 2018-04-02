Cauvery Water Dispute Live: Supreme Court To Hear Petition On April 9

Tamil Nadu government had asked Chief Justice Deepak Misra to take its petition tomorrow

DMK leader M.K. Stalin was taken into custody yesterday while protesting. Leaders of Congress and VCK parties protested at Valluvar Kottam. A large number of DMK activists participated in the event. Mr Stalin said a statewide shutdown would take place on April 5, blocking trains and buses. 11:45 (IST) The Lok Sabha has also adjourned till 12 pm after AIADMK lawmakers protested demanding formation of Cauvery Management Board.

The Lok Sabha has also adjourned till 12 pm after AIADMK lawmakers protested demanding formation of Cauvery Management Board. 11:44 (IST) DMK politicians had blocked roads at Chennai's Saidapet and around 200 workers have been detained. 11:41 (IST) The Supreme court had on February 16 raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying "the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a higher pedestal".





11:39 (IST) The Centre had failed to set up the Cauvery Management Board within six weeks of the Supreme court's order of February 16. The six-week deadline ended on March 29.

11:39 (IST) Citing assembly elections in Karnataka, which are due on May 12, the centre had moved the Supreme Court on March 31 on the Cauvery river water dispute, seeking three months' time to implement the top court's order and has also sought clarification on the constitution of Cauvery Management Board.



11:38 (IST) Tamil Nadu political leaders say the BJP is acting in favour of Karnataka, which is opposed to the CMB and where Assembly elections are due. 11:38 (IST) DMK and its allies have decided to organise a 'Securing Cauvery Rights March' from the Cauvery Delta region in the state to Raj Bhavan in Chennai in which leaders of all political parties and the public would participate.



11:34 (IST) The DMK has been staging protests in Chennai against the Central government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board as per the Supreme Court's orders. Party members protested in several places in the city which affected traffic.

11:28 (IST) "We will hear it on Monday and resolve the issue," Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear Tamil Nadu's contempt petition against the centre for not forming the Cauvery Water Management Board on April 9. Advocate G Umapathy, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, mentioned the matter for an early hearing. The Tamil Nadu government had asked Chief Justice Deepak Misra to take its petition tomorrow as the centre has not implemented the top court's order on the Cauvery water dispute, though the deadline to set up the Cauvery Board has lapsed."We understand Tamil Nadu's problem. We will see that Tamil Nadu gets water, and will solve the issue," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Deepak Mishra said.Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK had announced that it would hold a hunger strike across the state on April 2, from 8 am to 5 pm, in a bid to mount pressure on the centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board. Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai had also said his party would consider moving a no-trust motion in the parliament against the NDA government if the Congress supported it.