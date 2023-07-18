Caught On CCTV: Man Tries To Crush Three Children Under Car Wheels Over Personal Enmity With Their Father

A surveillance camera captured the footage of the accident.

A car driver in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow tried to crush three children under his car wheels over personal enmity with their father. A surveillance camera captured the footage of the accident.

The horrific accident took place on July 13 in Lucknow's Malihabad area. According to the FIR, Virendra a.k.a Sitaram lives in Kazi Kheda of Sindharva village. The First Information Report further said that Sitaram's three children Shivani (8), Sneha (4) and Krishna (3) stepped out to go to a nearby market. Moments later, the accused Govinda tried to run over his car on them. The children were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

In the 42-second-long video, the accused can be seen trying to run away after the incident. However, people present at the spot got hold of the accused.

The FIR said that the father also reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

The police have arrested the accused. In a tweet, Lucknow Police said, "Charges have been registered at Police Station Malihabad, advance legal action is being taken after arresting the accused."