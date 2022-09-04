Caught On Camera: Woman Walking On Road Escapes Unhurt As Car Rams Autorickshaw

Since being shared, the video has garnered nearly 40,000 views.

A chilling video showing a woman's narrow escape from being run over by a vehicle has surfaced online. The clip was shared on Twitter on Thursday by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer VC Sajjanar.

In the caption, the IPS officer raised an appropriate question of how long road safety will be taken lightly and whether people will need to be dependent on their luck. "Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads," he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck?



Be responsible on Roads #RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/JEck2aXIuK — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) September 1, 2022

The clip opened to show a busy road, wherein a woman was seen crossing a street and passing a stationary autorickshaw with its driver seated inside. Moments later, a speeding white car was then seen hitting the autorickshaw from behind and toppling the vehicle.

In a matter of seconds, the woman managed to escape the vehicles' collision as the autorickshaw turned and fell onto the other side while the car hit a pole.

Social media users took to the comment section to urge people to be responsible on road and make laws stringent.

One user said, "Driving has to be responsible. Walking/Crossing on road has to be responsible. Overall road presence in any way has to be responsible. Government can be coach but citizens have to be good Samaritans." Another wrote, "Citizens should realise safety of others also is their responsibility. We all should strongly oppose Drunken driving, minor driving, rash driving to make our city driving safe for all."

A third added, "Govt should take serious action against the traffic violators," while a fifth commented, "Nothing narrow about it for the autorickshaw driver who was parked at the wrong side at the wrong time hope he is alright."

Since being shared, the video has garnered nearly 40,000 views.