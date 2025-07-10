CCTV Shows Man Slapping, Biting 12-Year-Old For Not Holding Lift Door Open

In a deeply disturbing incident from Maharashtra's Thane district, a 12-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a man inside a residential building lift, where the child was slapped multiple times and bitten on the hand during the unprovoked assault.

The incident occurred on July 4 around 5:00 pm in the building of Ambernath East, when the boy was on his way to tuition from his 14th-floor apartment.

The accused, identified as Kailash Thawani, reportedly became enraged after the boy closed the lift doors on the 9th floor without holding them open for him. CCTV footage, which went viral on social media, captured Thawani entering the lift seconds later and launching a violent attack on the child.

The footage shows Thawani slapping the child multiple times, grabbing and pinning his hands, and even biting him on the hand. The man also issued threats to the boy, saying, "I will stab you outside."

The assault continued into the building lobby, despite intervention by a housekeeping staff.

Following public outrage and pressure from the family, an FIR was finally registered four days following the incident.