Caught On Cam: Narrow Escape For Karnataka Biker As Bus Takes A Turn

A man in Karnataka miraculously escaped a near-death accident as he missed a bus taking a sudden U-turn. The incident occurred on Eliyar Padavu road in Mangaluru, which is not a busy stretch.

The private bus was travelling from Mangaluru to Eliyar Padavu on Tuesday evening when not many vehicles were on the road. After arriving at his destination, the bus driver made a sudden turn and did not notice the scooter, which was approaching at a high speed from the other end.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the scooter rider can be seen losing control trying to avoid colliding with the bus. He swerves to the left and hits the gate of the Baraka fish processing unit. The scooter then passes through a small space between a tree and a shop before coming to a stop.

All this happened in under 15 seconds.

In September last year, a 27-year-old nursing student was killed in an accident on National Highway 66 near Mangaluru. The student died at the spot after his bike was hit by a speeding vehicle.