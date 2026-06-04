Caste, Clout, Continuity: Congress Ticks All Boxes In Karnataka, Except One

As DK Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka's new Chief Minister on Wednesday, one of the first questions being asked in political circles is whether the Congress has succeeded in striking the delicate balance between caste representation, administrative performance and competing power centres within the party.

A closer look at the leadership team suggests that the Congress has attempted to tick all three boxes.

The government reflects representation from Karnataka's most influential social groups while also accommodating leaders with administrative experience and regional clout. At the same time, the party has sought to ensure that key factions within the Congress are adequately represented, preventing any one camp from dominating the power structure.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda provide representation to the influential Vokkaliga community, which remains politically dominant across the Old Mysuru region.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, along with KH Muniyappa and Priyank Kharge, strengthens the government's outreach among Scheduled Castes, one of Karnataka's largest social blocs.

The Lingayat community, a decisive force in North and Central Karnataka politics, has secured significant representation through MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and Sharan Prakash Patil. Their inclusion is particularly significant as Congress seeks to expand its footprint among a community traditionally seen as a BJP stronghold.

The Kuruba community, closely associated with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, finds representation through Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Byrathi Suresh. Their presence is likely to reassure supporters of the Siddaramaiah camp while maintaining the community's influence within the government.

Congress has also ensured space for minority communities, with UT Khader representing Muslims and KJ George representing Christians.

Ramalinga Reddy's inclusion brings representation from the influential Reddy community, while Satish Jarkiholi adds both regional strength from Belagavi and a strong backward-class voice.

Beyond caste arithmetic, several of the chosen leaders bring considerable administrative and electoral experience. MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, KJ George, KH Muniyappa, Parameshwara and Priyank Kharge have all handled major responsibilities in previous governments, giving the new administration a mix of political weight and governance experience.

Perhaps equally important is the balancing of internal Congress factions. While DK Shivakumar's elevation marks a significant victory for his camp, the inclusion of leaders seen as close to Siddaramaiah indicates an effort to maintain internal equilibrium and avoid the perception of a one-sided government.

Whether this carefully crafted social and political coalition translates into effective governance is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, one glaring omission from the top leadership structure is the absence of a woman representative in this list. Despite Congress repeatedly talking about its commitment to women's empowerment, the leadership team sworn in alongside the Chief Minister does not include a single woman. This has led to criticism from within the party and outside.

Veteran Congress leader and former Governor Margaret Alva flagged the omission. Sharing her disappointment, Alva said she would have loved to see at least one woman minister.

"Congratulations to DK Shivakumar Ji on being sworn in as Karnataka CM. I wish him & his team success. I would have loved to have seen at least ONE Congress woman in the new Karnataka Cabinet that was sworn in. Deeply disappointed that there isn't," Alva posted on X.

Congress' four women MLAs in the current Assembly are Laxmi Hebbalkar, Roopkala Shashidhar, Nayana Motamma and Kaneez Fatima. In the Legislative Council, the party is represented by Gayathri Shanthegowda, Pushpa Amarnath, Bilkis Bano, Dr Arathi Krishna and Umashree. Yet none were able to break into the first cabinet under Shivakumar's leadership.

DK Shivakumar still has 21 ministerial berths to fill as he can have up to 34 ministers. Whether the party will be able to give ample female representation in the next batch of ministers to be inducted remains unclear.